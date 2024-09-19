Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24. 9,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 612,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNCY. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $220,391. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 5.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

