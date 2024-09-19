SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.50. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 13,941 shares trading hands.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

