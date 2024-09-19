Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.25.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The company has a market cap of C$63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.14.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.7260019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

