SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of SunOpta worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SunOpta by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 740,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,730 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $8,743,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 1,291.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,718 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.68 on Thursday. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $797.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

