Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Sunora Foods Inc. (CVE:SNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 123,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 30,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Sunora Foods Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
About Sunora Foods
Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.
