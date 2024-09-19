SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Critical Contrast

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower -14.15% -40.95% -11.70% STMicroelectronics 19.68% 18.18% 12.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunPower and STMicroelectronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.69 billion 0.01 -$247.11 million ($1.37) -0.09 STMicroelectronics $15.41 billion 1.64 $4.21 billion $3.90 7.17

Analyst Recommendations

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SunPower and STMicroelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 11 8 0 0 1.42 STMicroelectronics 0 4 7 0 2.64

SunPower currently has a consensus price target of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 2,733.45%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $43.13, suggesting a potential upside of 54.21%. Given SunPower’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Risk and Volatility

SunPower has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats SunPower on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production. The company also provides post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. It serves residential customers, including individual homeowners and new home builders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. SunPower Corporation operates as a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs), and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; and radio frequency (RF) products. It also offers application-specific standard products for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. In addition, the company provides assembly and other services. It sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. The company serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

