Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 50,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $35,311.51.

On Friday, July 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00.

RUN traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.13. 11,433,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,630,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

