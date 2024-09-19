Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 769,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 405,374 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.62.

SGHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $446.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.89 million. Super Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Super Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

