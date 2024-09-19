Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $693.00 to $438.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 target price (down previously from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $950.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $436.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $596.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,996,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

