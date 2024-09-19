Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 2.3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $456.60 and last traded at $446.74. Approximately 1,752,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,292,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $436.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 price target (down from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.88.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $596.63 and its 200 day moving average is $793.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,996,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,035,000 after buying an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.