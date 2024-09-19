Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 5,333,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 3,121,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Superdry Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

About Superdry

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

