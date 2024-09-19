Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 5,333,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 3,121,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).
Superdry Trading Down 3.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.
About Superdry
Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Superdry
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.