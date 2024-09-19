Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Trading Down 12.5%

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 115,883,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 271,809,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.54.

About Supply@ME Capital

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

