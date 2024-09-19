Supreme’s (SUP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Supreme Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:SUP traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 164.60 ($2.17). The company had a trading volume of 145,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,522. Supreme has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 209.70 ($2.77). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.91 million, a P/E ratio of 914.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.
Supreme Company Profile
