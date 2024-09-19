Supreme’s (SUP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Supreme Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:SUP traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 164.60 ($2.17). The company had a trading volume of 145,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,522. Supreme has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 209.70 ($2.77). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.91 million, a P/E ratio of 914.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

