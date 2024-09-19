Susquehanna Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $585.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $550.00 to $585.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $479.07.

Shares of SAIA opened at $444.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia has a twelve month low of $341.26 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 161.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

