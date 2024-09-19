Susquehanna Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $160.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.18.

Shares of XPO opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. XPO has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.46. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that XPO will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after buying an additional 3,094,390 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,532,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth $79,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after purchasing an additional 560,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of XPO by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

