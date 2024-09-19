Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,107,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 1,224,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,070.0 days.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $509.05 million during the quarter. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

