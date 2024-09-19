Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Swiss Re Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

