Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Shares Down 0.6%

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.55. 5,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 5,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.57.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$33.89 million, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.55.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of C$43.37 million for the quarter.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc engages in the decaffeination of green coffee without the use of chemicals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company sells its decaffeinated green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as through regional distributors.

