Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Up 5.5%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.92 and last traded at $78.79. Approximately 20,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 302,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,135 shares of company stock valued at $252,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Synaptics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,373,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synaptics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,053,000 after buying an additional 193,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Synaptics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,027,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Synaptics by 15,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after buying an additional 809,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,434 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

