Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDX

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.