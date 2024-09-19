Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Synopsys by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,050,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after acquiring an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $495.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.62. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.62 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.09.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

