SysGroup (LON:SYS) Shares Down 0.4%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.35 ($0.45). Approximately 37,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 60,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.46).

SysGroup Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.58 million, a P/E ratio of -277.08 and a beta of 0.29.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

