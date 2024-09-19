System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Cee Holdings Trust Acquires 8,412 Shares

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust purchased 8,412 shares of System1 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $10,430.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,768,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,389.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 4,034 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $4,840.80.
- On Monday, September 9th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 2,196 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,613.24.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 4,352 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $5,309.44.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 1,601 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,969.23.
- On Friday, August 30th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 15,205 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $18,854.20.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 37,477 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,347.17.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 1,500 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $1,875.00.
- On Thursday, August 15th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 14,142 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,273.36.
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 965 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $1,061.50.
- On Thursday, July 11th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 6,749 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $9,786.05.
System1 Stock Performance
Shares of System1 stock remained flat at $1.22 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 155,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,575. The company has a market capitalization of $110.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. System1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1
An institutional investor recently raised its position in System1 stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 126.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of System1 worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
About System1
System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.
