SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 7.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the second quarter worth $29,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2034 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

RTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

