SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,838 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $400,732,195. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

