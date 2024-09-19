SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.12.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $230.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $236.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.54.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

