SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $134,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $155.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.23. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $154.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

