SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

