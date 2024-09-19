SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

