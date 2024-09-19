SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 4.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $118.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average of $105.89. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Melius Research lifted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

