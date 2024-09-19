SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Sempra by 900.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.