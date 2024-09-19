SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,764,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,927,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $302.40 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $309.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

