SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after purchasing an additional 168,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

