SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 8,118 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Shell by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Shell by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after acquiring an additional 793,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after acquiring an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $42,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Argus increased their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

