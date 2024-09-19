SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 836 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,177,338,000 after acquiring an additional 570,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,832,961,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $148.29 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.