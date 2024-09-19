SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,012,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $117.57 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.