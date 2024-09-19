T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.22.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.03. 2,592,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,612. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.04. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $135.82 and a 1 year high of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 840,336 shares of company stock worth $154,461,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

