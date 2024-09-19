T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $215.50 at Scotiabank

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $197.00 to $215.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,822. The firm has a market cap of $235.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $206.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 840,336 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,060. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

