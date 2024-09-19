T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.78

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 28524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

