Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 2,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Table Trac Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Table Trac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

