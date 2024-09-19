Taglich Brothers Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cosmos Health in a report released on Monday, September 16th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Cosmos Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Cosmos Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ:COSM opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Cosmos Health has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 38.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,334,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.89% of Cosmos Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

