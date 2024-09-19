Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

TTWO stock opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

