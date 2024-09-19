TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.
TAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC started coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TAL
Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $7.56 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -755.24 and a beta of 0.02.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TAL Education Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.