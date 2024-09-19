TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

TAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC started coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCEP Management Ltd increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,330 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,429,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,333,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,438 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,476,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $7.56 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -755.24 and a beta of 0.02.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

