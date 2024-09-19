TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 4.9% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 180,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,399,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -755.24 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,632,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,981,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 200,331 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 366,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 53,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

