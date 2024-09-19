Tamboran Resources (TBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 20th. Analysts expect Tamboran Resources to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tamboran Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TBN opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Tamboran Resources has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73.

Get Tamboran Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tamboran Resources

In related news, major shareholder Bryan Sheffield bought 12,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,247,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,217,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBN. Johnson Rice began coverage on Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tamboran Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Tamboran Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tamboran Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TBN

About Tamboran Resources

(Get Free Report)

We are an early stage, growth-driven independent natural gas exploration and production company focused on an integrated approach to the commercial development of the natural gas resources in the Beetaloo located within the Northern Territory of Australia. We and our working interest partners have exploration permits (“EPs”) to approximately 4.7 million contiguous gross acres (approximately 1.9 million net acres to Tamboran) and are currently the largest acreage holder in the Beetaloo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.