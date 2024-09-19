Tandem Group (LON:TND) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.15). Approximately 885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.18).

Tandem Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 162.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.89 million, a PE ratio of -706.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Featured Articles

