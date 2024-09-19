Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Target makes up 3.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $335,870,000. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,536,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,367,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,864,000 after purchasing an additional 544,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 470,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $153.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.