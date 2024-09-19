Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Target makes up 3.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $335,870,000. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,536,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,367,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,864,000 after purchasing an additional 544,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 470,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT stock opened at $153.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.
Insider Transactions at Target
In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
