Target’s (TGT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $195.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,916,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,073. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

