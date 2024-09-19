Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.20

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

