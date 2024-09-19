Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $697.70

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 697.70 ($9.22) and traded as low as GBX 690 ($9.11). Tatton Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 710 ($9.38), with a volume of 14,118 shares changing hands.

Tatton Asset Management Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of £424.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3,380.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 697.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 633.79.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

